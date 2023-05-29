Hygiene heist? $2,100 in toothpaste stolen in Metro Vancouver robbery

A botched robbery in North Vancouver left many laughing after a man was arrested for stealing $2,100 worth of toothpaste.

North Vancouver RCMP described the incident as a failed attempt at a clean getaway.

Officers were near the Superstore for an unrelated matter on Friday when they saw a man rushing from the emergency exit followed by staff, according to a tweet from North Vancouver RCMP.

We think he was trying to make a clean getaway but was unsuccessful 😬 — North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) May 29, 2023

Many wondered how the man managed to carry all the toothpaste or if there was an expensive brand of toothpaste that was lesser known.

Id like to see what $2100 worth of toothpaste looks like. at 2 bucks a tube thats over 1000 tubes. How was he carrying all this? I have so many questions. Maybe it was just 4 tubes at 525 each — Zach Taylor (@zasa) May 29, 2023

The North Vancouver RCMP was quick to put imagination to rest.

Ask and you shall receive. pic.twitter.com/DPQsMdXVvs — North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) May 29, 2023

Many praised the bright officers, while some were curious about the arrestee’s good oral hygiene.

At least he’ll probably have the best smile ever in his mug shot? — Pharid Jaffer (@pharidjaffer) May 29, 2023

These officers deserve a Crest or some kind of plaque. — Richard (Gebara) Side (@RichardSide) May 29, 2023

That took some nerve. Hope the officer braced himself for that brush with danger… did you do a cavity search? Was it the Superstore that has a filling station? Somebody stop me!!! — Mike Peters ❌ (@mikussdog) May 29, 2023

Others tried to crack the bigger question, why the need for so much toothpaste?

Black market? Hot ticket item on the streets? pic.twitter.com/OlVgWimzHW — Capt.Cathers (@Ron413C) May 29, 2023

