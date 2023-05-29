NewsCrime

Hygiene heist? $2,100 in toothpaste stolen in Metro Vancouver robbery

May 29 2023, 9:31 pm
North Vancouver RCMP/Twitter

A botched robbery in North Vancouver left many laughing after a man was arrested for stealing $2,100 worth of toothpaste.

North Vancouver RCMP described the incident as a failed attempt at a clean getaway.

Officers were near the Superstore for an unrelated matter on Friday when they saw a man rushing from the emergency exit followed by staff, according to a tweet from North Vancouver RCMP.

Many wondered how the man managed to carry all the toothpaste or if there was an expensive brand of toothpaste that was lesser known.

The North Vancouver RCMP was quick to put imagination to rest.

Many praised the bright officers, while some were curious about the arrestee’s good oral hygiene.

Others tried to crack the bigger question, why the need for so much toothpaste?

Why do you think the culprit stole that much toothpaste? Let us know in the comments.

