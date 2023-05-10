NewsCrime

Richmond thief hidden in ceiling falls to the ground right in front of police

Daily Hive Staff
Daily Hive Staff
|
May 10 2023, 9:20 pm
Richmond thief hidden in ceiling falls to the ground right in front of police
@RichmondRCMP/Twitter

A botched burglary reached comical heights in Richmond last weekend when a suspect literally fell at the feet of police officers.

Communications Officer Corporal Dennis Hwang with Richmond RCMP shared a press release describing the incident. According to police, on May 6, just after 11 pm, officers responded to a business on the 4600 block of No. 3 Road.

An employee reported hearing “strange noises” coming from a mobile phone store after hours.

“As police searched the store, a suspect hidden in the ceiling fell through in front of them,” said police.

The suspect, a 50-year-old woman known to police, was immediately arrested and multiple cellular sim cards were recovered. She was not seriously injured and declined medical assistance, said police.

Even though the gift-giving season is eight months away, we definitely appreciate the gift from above, so to speak, said Hwang.

Daily Hive StaffDaily Hive Staff
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.