Richmond thief hidden in ceiling falls to the ground right in front of police

A botched burglary reached comical heights in Richmond last weekend when a suspect literally fell at the feet of police officers.

Communications Officer Corporal Dennis Hwang with Richmond RCMP shared a press release describing the incident. According to police, on May 6, just after 11 pm, officers responded to a business on the 4600 block of No. 3 Road.

An employee reported hearing “strange noises” coming from a mobile phone store after hours.

“As police searched the store, a suspect hidden in the ceiling fell through in front of them,” said police.

The suspect, a 50-year-old woman known to police, was immediately arrested and multiple cellular sim cards were recovered. She was not seriously injured and declined medical assistance, said police.