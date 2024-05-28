The thought of owning an island feels close to a Gatsby-like dream. Yet, if the idea of purchasing a home in British Columbia is already unattainable, why not let your imagination soar even higher?

If you have the money (or enough people), why not acquire an island? It beats grappling with the hassle of summer reservations, plus you can ensure the protection of a much-needed ecosystem.

Luckily, two islands off the coast of Vancouver Island are available for a whopping $7 million each.

This oceanfront acreage on Vargas Island in Clayoquot Sound is nestled within British Columbia’s temperate rainforest near the world-famous Tofino — Canada’s surf capital.

Accessible only by water, this unique 56-acre property lies within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, adjacent to protected provincial marine parklands. It is absolutely brimming with untapped nature in an area known for its Pacific grey whales.

The property features stunning timbers, giant ferns, sandy beaches, and abundant sea life. It’s a perfect oasis amid the picturesque West Coast flora and fauna, great for nature and adventure enthusiasts.

It’s a one-of-a-kind secluded island retreat or a treasured piece of remarkable ecosystem you can protect. Check out the listing here.

Seclusion and convenience entwine amidst the rugged beauty of British Columbia’s Gulf Islands, just ten minutes by boat from Vancouver Island’s Canoe Cove Marina.

This 6.2-acre paradise offers over 2,700 feet of ocean frontage, stunning views, a mild climate, and amenities such as a boathouse, dock, and deep-water moorage.

The luxurious 9,156-square-foot main house has 12 bedrooms and 12 baths. It is surrounded by cozy cottages, manicured grounds, and cottages connected to essential utilities.

The region is renowned for its Mediterranean climate, artisanal communities, and rich ecological diversity, and it’s not so far from Vancouver Island that you’re ever too far from society.

Check out the listing here.