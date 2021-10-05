5 standout real estate listings on the market in BC right now

New home listings in Canada rose by 1.2% in August after four consecutive months of declines, and the city with the largest uptick was Vancouver — with a 12.7% increase — according to a report by RBC.

Although the market state for October is yet to be revealed, two things are certain: impressive new home listings by local developers continue to roll out, and demand for properties in BC is not diminishing.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up five standout real estate listings on the market in BC this month.

Type: Four-bedroom, five-bathroom home

Price: $4,998,000

Overview: Custom-built in 1997, this beautiful waterfront home is nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac in Belcarra Bay, Port Moody. The property itself covers 5,270 sq ft and sits on a 17,500 sq ft lot with picturesque views of the Burrard Inlet and Belcarra Bay. On the main floor, high ceilings evoke an airy feel, while double-height windows allow natural light to illuminate the home. The master bedroom is complete with a gas fireplace, a walk-in closet, a spa-inspired ensuite and, of course, water views. Meanwhile, the lower level of the home is ideal for hosting in-laws.

Other features: A gated driveway and an oversized, two-car garage add to the luxury of this property. In addition, a permit for the construction of a dock accompanied by an incline railing lift system is in the application stage.

Type: One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes

Price: Starting from the low $500,000s

Overview: Situated in Pandosy Village, MOVALA is a collection of stunning beachside homes by Stober Group. Its prime location offers breathtaking views of the Okanagan Lake and provides access to Lower Mission and the beaches, boutiques, and galleries of South Pandosy. Each home features 9 ft ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, a premium appliance package, and a private deck — ranging anywhere from 500 to 2,200 sq ft. Residents also have exclusive access to a Residence Club with a temperature-controlled wine cellar, a private dining room, and a visitor guest suite.

Other features: The resort-style amenities extend to a Lakeside Veranda, which features a hot tub, a swimming pool, BBQs, a bocce lawn, dining tables, and fireside lounges; a Beach Club with storage for watersports equipment; fitness and yoga studios; a games room; and a business centre.

Type: Studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom penthouse condominiums

Price: Coming soon

Overview: The Towers at Latimer Heights by Vesta Properties will soon be the first residential concrete-built skyscrapers in Langley. Nestled in the up-and-coming master-planned community of Latimer Heights, the location provides future residents with access to cities across the Lower Mainland. All homes within The Towers boast contemporary architecture, intuitive layouts, smart design features, and unobstructed views of the surrounding urban area.

Other features: On-site resident amenities at The Towers span 75,000 sq ft and include a kitchen and social spaces, indoor fitness facilities, a yoga studio, an outdoor basketball court, a putting green, a community garden, kids play area, and a fresh-air lounge.

Type: Three- and four-bedroom, family-inspired townhomes

Price: Starting from the low $800,000s

Overview: Homes at Panorama Park in Surrey have been intentionally designed for family living at all stages of life. Led by local developer Alvair Group, this collection of 35 homes is located steps from nearby parks and close to King George Boulevard and Highway 10, making it easy for future residents to travel within the Lower Mainland. With the first phase slated for completion later this year, homes are equipped with smart features like WiFi-enabled switches and doorbells and Cat6 wired-in internet. In addition, all homes boast dual side-by-side garages, a wall-mounted fireplace, custom entryways with full-height mirrors and shelving, and most homes have dual sinks in the ensuite bathrooms.

Other features: The amenity offering at Panorama Park encompasses a community garden, walking paths, an outdoor play area for kids, a two-storey building called ParkHouse complete with lounge spaces, a kitchen with a harvest-style table, and a billiards room.

Type: Two- and three-bedroom townhomes

Price: Coming soon

Overview: Anyone who has ever wished to live in a historic artisan village can now consider Britannia Beach — a collection of 73 modern townhomes by Adera Development. Located in a quaint, safe, and close-knit seaside village on the shores of Howe Sound, it allows residents to embrace a mountain lifestyle just 30 minutes from West Vancouver and 12 minutes from Squamish. All homes feature QuietHome technology and i.D. by Me Design Customization. And with a diverse mix of shops, services, and eateries situated in the area, Britannia Beach residents don’t have to go far for everyday essentials and entertainment options.

Other features: Resident amenities at Britannia Beach include rooftop patios, a community garden, a children’s play area, EV charging stations, and access to the beachfront via the Creekside Trail. Select homes also have a live/work designation.

