Toffoli traded but not to the Canucks on deadline day

There will be no reunion between the Vancouver Canucks and Tyler Toffoli.

The winger has been traded by the New Jersey Devils to the Winnipeg Jets per TSN’s Darren Dreger. The Jets are sending a 2025 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick the other way to acquire the natural goal scorer.

Winnipeg Jets and New Jersey devils are closing on trade sending Tyler Toffoli to Wpg. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 8, 2024

The Devils are retaining 50% of Toffoli’s salary. The Canadian-born forward is in the final year of a contract that carries a cap hit of $4.25 million. He will be an unrestricted free agent this summer and free to determine his future.

The winger was one of the top available players for this year’s deadline. He has 26 goals and 44 points in 61 games so far this season with the Devils. He leads the team in scoring.

Toffoli played 10 games with the Canucks during the 2019-20 season after they acquired him prior to that year’s deadline. He fit like a glove into the lineup and finished with 10 points during that stretch. He then scored another four points in seven playoff games.

The Canucks have now missed out on both Toffoli and Jake Guentzel, two of the top wingers available on this year’s trade market. They are still rumoured to be looking for deals and could still acquire a winger such as Jason Zucker who they are rumoured to be interested in.

This is the fourth Canadian team that Toffoli has played for as he has also been a member of the Calgary Flames and Montreal Canadiens in the past.

The Jets visit Rogers Arena on Saturday night. This means that if Toffoli is in the lineup his first game with his new team will come against the Canucks.

The Canucks and Jets are the two best Canadian teams in the NHL right now. They have faced off once this season, a game the Jets won 4-2.