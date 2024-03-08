Canucks want to sign Kessel today but need to clear cap space: report

The Vancouver Canucks could be adding a winger on trade deadline day without giving up anything.

The team is interested in signing veteran Phil Kessel but needs to clear up the cap space to make the transaction possible per CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal.

Although the Canucks would like to sign Phil Kessel, the signing is dependant on them clearing the necessary cap space. If they can, it will be a pro-rated, 1 year deal at the minimum salary. If they can not, no signing. — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) March 8, 2024

Kessel has been skating in Abbotsford for the past few weeks so that the Canucks could get a look at his current condition.

The Canucks can afford a player costing $125,000 in cap space per CapFriendly. This means that they would need to shed about $650,000 in salary to open enough for a minimum contract of $775,000.

The Canucks need to sign Kessel to a contract before today’s noon PT trade deadline to ensure that he is eligible to play in this year’s playoffs.

The 36-year-old was part of the Vegas Golden Knights team that won the Stanley Cup last season. It was the third time that the winger lifted the league’s ultimate trophy during his career.

Kessel has more than 1,200 NHL games under his belt and more than 400 goals. He is just eight points away from reaching the 1,000 barrier.

He is also the owner of the NHL’s longest Ironman streak, although he has made it clear that he is comfortable with it ending as long as he gets a chance to play.

The Western Conference leaders missed out on trading for winger Jake Guentzel but are still looking to add to their top six. Kessel offers a cheap option that does not require surrendering any assets.

Even if they do manage to free up the cap space and come to terms with Kessel before today’s deadline, the Canucks are still expected to be active in the trade market. Some names that they’re being linked to at the moment include Jason Zucker and Victor Olofsson.