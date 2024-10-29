Canucks coach Tocchet gives positive update on Demko

Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet gave an update on one of the team’s star players who remains out with an injury today.

Thatcher Demko has not rejoined the team as he continues to recover from a knee injury. However, the bench boss says there have been some positive steps recently.

“He’s had, like, four really good days, which is good,” said Tocchet about the injured goalie. “He’s stacked some consecutive days together; that’s a really good thing. That’s positive.”

While Tocchet said all good things, the message on Demko’s progress hasn’t really changed over the past month. It doesn’t feel like his return is imminent, even though he’s clearly stacking good days together.

Demko hasn’t fully practiced since before Game 1 of the first round of last year’s playoffs. He’s dealing with an injury to his popliteus muscle in his knee. It’s a rare injury that has led to lots of mystery in the recovery process.

The Canucks have not had to stress too much over Demko’s recovery, as they’ve been getting excellent goaltending from Kevin Lankinen. The Finnish goalie has a 4-0-2 record so far this year with a .920% save percentage.

Demko’s recovery isn’t the only one that Tocchet provided an update on today. The head coach also discussed Dakota Joshua’s return, which is much closer to happening after he had surgery for testicular cancer.

“It’s getting close,” said Tocchet about the power forward rejoining the lineup. “He needs to get some three-on-three stuff down low, pushing and shoving, and he’s been doing that the last couple days.”

Joshua has shed the non-contact jersey he was wearing during practices. He looks to be right on the brink of returning. There is a chance he could play a game for Abbotsford as a conditioning stint, although Tocchet said that conversation had not happened yet.

The power forward will instantly inject a new dynamic into the Canucks lineup. He took some line rushes with Elias Pettersson and Conor Garland today, potentially previewing what could be his line when he returns.