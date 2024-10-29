Canucks give Pettersson a new winger as Tocchet tweaks lines

The Vancouver Canucks were using a different lineup at practice today after a rough loss last night.

The team came back and earned a single point against the Carolina Hurricanes but looked overmatched for much of the game. Canucks coach Rick Tocchet was clearly not thrilled after the game, especially with the play of the Nils Höglander, Elias Pettersson, and Conor Garland line.

That trio was split up in the third period last night and was also broken up this morning at practice. Höglander was bumped down to the fourth line and Arshdeep Bains took his spot.

“With Hoggy sometimes when you play him up there, he’s fine, he’s played really well for me, [but] I think sometimes he’s to get back to what he was,” explained Tocchet.

It’s a big opportunity for Bains, who has clearly been gaining the coaching staff’s confidence over the past few games.

“Smart player,” said Garland about his new linemate Bains. “Pretty young, so moves with a lot of energy. He makes a lot of good plays with the puck, especially after his goal against [Pittsburgh], started to play with a lot more confidence and show his abilities.”

The forward lines were as follows.

DeBrusk – Miller – Boeser

Bains – Pettersson – Garland

Heinen – Blueger – Sherwood

Höglander – Suter – Sprong

Aman – Joshua

Dakota Joshua participated in a non-contact jersey, and while he’s still likely to miss tomorrow’s game, he looks awfully close to returning.

“He’s getting close to being pain-free,” said Tocchet today.

Dakota Joshua participating without a non-contact jersey today. He's likely just a matter of days away from returning.

The team also adjusted its defence duos. Derek Forbort rejoined the team after a personal leave and skated with Vincent Desharnais.

The complete defence pairings looked as follows.

Hughes – Hronek

Soucy – Myers

Brannstrom – Juulsen

Forbort – Desharnais

It’s still unclear which of the bottom-two pairs listed above will be dressed for the team’s game against the New Jersey Devils tomorrow night, although it seems like it will be Erik Brannstrom and Noah Juulsen playing.

“His game has been coming,” said Tocchet about Brannstrom. “He has that ability to skate the puck out and make that one pass breakout.”