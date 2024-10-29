13 best Halloween costumes NHL players rocked this year

NHL players might bring intensity to the ice, but this Halloween, they turned up the creativity off it.

From beloved movie characters to downright hilarious getups, NHL players didn’t disappoint with their costumes this year.

Here’s a look at 13 of the best, because even the toughest guys in the league know how to have a little fun.

Marc-Andre Fleury

Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury set the bar for NHL Halloween costumes this year when he attended a mid-October party dressed as McLovin from the beloved teen comedy Superbad.

Marc-Andre Fleury went as McLovin for the team halloween party this year and it is SCARY accurate 😭😂 (via vlaroseefleury/IG) pic.twitter.com/JFjRSrqbgx — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 18, 2024

Nikita Zadorov (Boston Bruins)

Boston Bruins blueliner Nikita Zadorov brought the whole family into the Halloween spirit with a well-executed Addams Family-themed costume.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aleksandra Zadorova (@aleks__zadorova)

Patrik Laine (Montreal Canadiens)

Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine has yet to play a game with his new team, but he and fiancee Jordan Leigh were all the rage at the Habs’ Halloween party, going as a doctor and nurse.

Blake Coleman and Mikael Backlund (Calgary Flames)

Flames forwards Blake Coleman and Mikael Backlund went all out with their depictions of characters from the hit Disney film Inside Out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Coleman (@bcoles25)

Pierre Olivier Joseph and Mathieu Joseph (St. Louis Blues)

The Joseph brothers made the Wayans brothers proud with hilariously accurate White Chicks costumes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mathieu Joseph (@mathyjoz21)

Nick Foligno (Chicago Blackhawks)

Leading by example, Chicago Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno made for an excellent Frankenstein’s monster, standing alongside his equally spooky bride.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chicago Blackhawks (@nhlblackhawks)

Brad Marchand and Jeremy Swayman (Boston Bruins)

Boston captain Brad Marchand and starting goalie Jeremy Swayman brought the heat with mobster getups.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BarDown (@bardown)

Jesper Bratt (New Jersey Devils), Colton Parayko (St. Louis Blues), Yakov Trenin (Minnesota Wild)

Three separate NHL players and their significant others went as Ricky and Carley Bobby from Talladega Nights.

As for who came in first, you be the judge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NHLPA (@nhlpa)

Charlie McAvoy (Boston Bruins)

Charlie McAvoy and his wife, Kiley Sullivan, got the holiday season started early with spot-on Grinch costumes.

Anze Kopitar and Vladislav Gavrikov (Los Angeles Kings)

Kings captain Anze Kopitar and defenceman Vladislav Gavrikov went full German with matching Lederhosen.

vladislav gavrikov, anze kopitar, and drew doughty 😭 pic.twitter.com/aMWNw8N85f — soph || IN LOVE WITH SETH JARVIS (@sopheeuhh_) October 27, 2024

Arber Xhekaj (Montreal Canadiens)

Habs enforcer Arber Xhekaj kept it simple at the team Halloween party, donning his old Costco vest.

Jack McBain and Dylan Guenther (Utah Hockey Club)

Utah forwards Jack McBain and Dylan Guenther looked dapper as Harry and Lloyd from Dumb and Dumber.

Marat Khusnutdinov (Minnesota Wild)

Wild rookie Marat Khusnutdinov and his girlfriend embraced the macabre with their Corpse Bride costumes.