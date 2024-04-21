"Be loud": Coach Tocchet has a message for Canucks fans before Game 1

Good Co. Bars is your home for the playoffs! Enjoy $5 beers, prizes, a full game-day experience, and the best atmosphere to catch the game. Join us at any of our 5 locations.
There are just hours left until the Vancouver Canucks start their 2024 playoff run. Rogers Arena will host playoff hockey for the first since 2015 as the Canucks take on the Nashville Predators in Game 1 tonight.
It’s been nearly a decade since Canucks fans have had the chance to cheer on their team at home during the playoffs and the team is looking forward to hearing the building shake.
“From what I’ve heard in the past, this building in the playoffs is one of the best rocking, so the loud, I know Nashville is very loud, and I hear Vancouver is very loud,” said head coach Rick Tocchet this morning. “So for me, the message is ‘be loud.’ Encourage the guys.”
“Very exciting time. We’re happy that the time has finally come,” commented forward Dakota Joshua today. “Should be a great atmosphere tonight and I know everyone can’t wait to get out there.”
The Canucks had 27 home wins this season, tied for the fourth-best mark around the league.
The team recalled Arturs Silovs under emergency conditions this morning to have three goalies available. They had three goalies on the ice this morning. This move ensures they can manage Thatcher Demko’s workload during practices and skates over the next few days, as well as have an insurance option if both goalies get hurt during a game.
This does not count as one of the three recalls the team is permitted during the postseason as it’s under emergency conditions.
The puck drops tonight at 7 pm PT as the Canucks and Predators open their series.