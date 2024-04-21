"Be loud": Coach Tocchet has a message for Canucks fans before Game 1



Good Co. Bars is your home for the playoffs! Enjoy $5 beers, prizes, a full game-day experience, and the best atmosphere to catch the game. Join us at any of our 5 locations.

There are just hours left until the Vancouver Canucks start their 2024 playoff run. Rogers Arena will host playoff hockey for the first since 2015 as the Canucks take on the Nashville Predators in Game 1 tonight.

It’s been nearly a decade since Canucks fans have had the chance to cheer on their team at home during the playoffs and the team is looking forward to hearing the building shake.

“From what I’ve heard in the past, this building in the playoffs is one of the best rocking, so the loud, I know Nashville is very loud, and I hear Vancouver is very loud,” said head coach Rick Tocchet this morning. “So for me, the message is ‘be loud.’ Encourage the guys.”

“Very exciting time. We’re happy that the time has finally come,” commented forward Dakota Joshua today. “Should be a great atmosphere tonight and I know everyone can’t wait to get out there.”

The Canucks had 27 home wins this season, tied for the fourth-best mark around the league.

“You appreciate just being here. Once we step out even for warmups tonight I think we’ll appreciate the crowd that’s going to be here, just the atmosphere is completely different,” said Carson Soucy this morning. “That helps when you’re going through some of those hard times, you’re getting hit, you’re blocking shots, having the crowd being into it at all times is what gets you through.” The Canucks are expected to ice the same lineup they showed in practice yesterday . This means that Vasily Podkolzin will not play and Phil Di Giuseppe will take his spot. “We know the city is behind us and we just want to pull through for them,” added Joshua.

The team recalled Arturs Silovs under emergency conditions this morning to have three goalies available. They had three goalies on the ice this morning. This move ensures they can manage Thatcher Demko’s workload during practices and skates over the next few days, as well as have an insurance option if both goalies get hurt during a game.

This does not count as one of the three recalls the team is permitted during the postseason as it’s under emergency conditions.

The puck drops tonight at 7 pm PT as the Canucks and Predators open their series.