Don’t tease us, EA Sports. We’ve been hurt before.

The popular sports video game company has released its playoff simulation of NHL 24. If it were to come true, it would be something straight out of a long-suffering Vancouver Canucks fan’s wildest dream.

Not only is EA predicting the Canucks will win the Stanley Cup, they’re predicting a do-over of the 2011 Final.

In the simulation, the Canucks defeat the Boston Bruins in seven games for the Stanley Cup, with Game 7 taking place at Rogers Arena.

The #NHL24 #StanleyCup Playoff Simulation is official 🏆 The @Canucks win the Stanley Cup in 7 games as part of a 2011 rematch against the Boston Bruins. pic.twitter.com/3D0P8ixA4n — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) April 19, 2024

The Canucks’ run to the Cup Final includes a series sweep of the Nashville Predators in Round 1, knocking off the Edmonton Oilers in six games in Round 2, and beating the Colorado Avalanche in seven games in the Western Conference Final.

And then, as if it couldn’t get better for a Canucks fan, the simulation also includes more pain and suffering for the Toronto Maple Leafs, who lose to Boston in Game 7 in the first round again.

Will this dream come true? We’ll begin to find out when the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin this weekend.