Canucks' Demko the NHL's best goalie by at least one metric

While there are plenty of players that deserve credit for the Vancouver Canucks’ hot start, perhaps none has been as important as goalie Thatcher Demko.

After a disappointing season last year that was characterized by a major injury, Demko has returned to form in a magnificent way. With almost 25% of the season finished, there’s a strong argument to be made that he’s been the league’s best goalie and is a Vezina Trophy frontrunner.

According to hockey analytics website MoneyPuck, Demko leads the league in goals saved above expected in all situations so far this season.

MoneyPuck is not the only outlet showing Demko some love. He’s also being consistently rated as one of the best goaltenders in the league by other publications and hockey evaluators across the web.

For example, popular X hockey stats account @ARHockeyStats has vouched for Demko as their top goalie so far this year.

Thatcher Demko is still the best goalie in the NHL in our model, just like he was in the pre-last update. We're so happy for him. He struggled a lot last year. https://t.co/QMFah8gk6G pic.twitter.com/suEXPGs3oN — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) November 12, 2023

While the Canucks have improved defensively, they are still far from being considered among the league’s elite shutdown units. The team ranks in the bottom half of the NHL in shots against, scoring chances allowed, and expected goals allowed, as per NaturalStatTrick.

However, they are fourth in goals-against per game, with a lot of credit due to the stellar play of Demko, as well as backup goalie Casey DeSmith. The goalies have done a wonderful job of bailing the Canucks out of tough situations. According to NHL Edge data, Demko’s .922 save percentage in high-danger situations is in the 99th percentile across the league.

Not only do the numbers suggest that Demko has been rock-solid in the net, but he’s also passed the eye test with flying colours. It feels like he adds to his already-large highlight reel in each passing game.

ARE YOU KIDDING ME, DEMKO⁉️ pic.twitter.com/06QGR1Quys — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 5, 2023

The Canucks came into this season knowing that there was still work to be done with the defence group. A long-term injury to Carson Soucy has only made issues with that position group more glaring.

Demko has done a spectacular job at hiding that weakness, and he will need to continue to do so if the Canucks want to play meaningful games next spring. If the American can pull it off, you can be sure that he will be one of the finalists for the Vezina Trophy.