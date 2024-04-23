"Be Casey": Tocchet speaks on Canucks strategy with DeSmith in net



Good Co. Bars is your home for the playoffs! Enjoy $5 beers, prizes, a full game-day experience, and the best atmosphere to catch the game. Join us at any of our 5 locations.

Casey DeSmith is about to play his biggest game yet for the Vancouver Canucks.

The 32-year-old backup is getting the start for Game 2 against the Nashville Predators as starter Thatcher Demko has been ruled out with an injury.

“I’m really confident, I love his demeanour, very well liked guy,” said head coach Rick Tocchet about DeSmith after today’s morning skate. “Any time you get in the playoffs, there’s stories, and he’s looking to be a contributor to this team.”

“We expect the way he’s played all year for us, really solid hockey. We’re not looking for him to be spectacular; we’re looking for him to be Casey.”

“It’s playoffs, guys getting hurt, so it’s time for some other guys to step up,” said big defenceman Nikita Zadorov today.

DeSmith has played one playoff game with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He was thrust into action during Game 1 of the team’s 2021-22 first-round series against the New York Rangers.

He stopped 48 of 51 shots he faced over the course of four and a half periods of hockey. DeSmith left the game in double overtime with a lower-body injury. He was replaced by Louis Domingue, who played the role of unlikely hero, powered by an unforgettable meal of pork and broccoli.

Demko stopped 22 shots en route to backstopping the Canucks to a Game 1 victory. The team did a good job at limiting the Predators, who were second in goals-per-game after the All-Star break, to few high-danger scoring chances.

They’ll need to do the same thing tonight.

“I just believe that you play the same way,” said Tocchet this morning. “Because Demmer is in net, are you going to toe drag at the blue line? No, you shouldn’t do it anyways. That’s our staples; we try not to do those dumb things.”

“Whether Demmer is in net, or whoever is in net, you try to play the right way, so why would we change? All of a sudden, we’re going to dump the puck in more because we have Casey in net? No, we’re going to play the same way.”

DeSmith did start one game against the Predators during the regular season. The Canucks won 5-2, and the goalie made 26 saves.

The puck drops at 7 pm PT tonight for Game 2 of the Canucks against Predators series. All eyes will be on DeSmith as he attempts to backstop the home team to a 2-0 series lead.