Thatcher Demko's mom has inspirational message for Canucks fans

This morning has been filled with bad news for the Vancouver Canucks as it was revealed goalie Thatcher Demko will miss time with an injury.

While Canucks fans may have been wallowing after hearing the news, they got a pep talk from an unlikely person today: Thatcher’s mom, Danielle.

“This is so good and right on. This team has grit and are ready. Tocchet has prepared them,” starts the social media post shared by Danielle in response to a Sportsnetclip.

“These next wins will be a legit team win and that includes you, Vancouver, this amazing city. Keep the love coming! What I witnessed about you Sunday night, you keep bringing that!! Go Canucks Go!!”

This is so good and right on.This team has grit and are ready.Tocchet has prepared them.These next wins will be a legit team win and that includes you Vancouver this amazing city. Keep the love coming! What I witnessed about you Sunday night you keep bringing that!! GoCanucksGo!! https://t.co/toBRHvqnKB — Danielle Demko (@ddemko95) April 23, 2024

Her post was in response to a clip where Sportsnet’s Jamie Dodd reacted to the news of Thatcher’s injury.

Canucks fans had a good reaction to Danielle’s positivity.

Well said! Let’s go! — Lucas Gates (@LucasGates92) April 23, 2024

Mama Demko has spoken. Let’s rally up!! #Canucks — R Yap (@Kaotikz3000) April 23, 2024

Mama Demko send him mama healing vibes! We got this! — Ryan L (@blackties_laker) April 23, 2024

OUR QUEEN HAS SPOKEN! — BasedDuck (@PenguinBoySlim) April 23, 2024

NHL insiders have revealed that the Canucks starting goalie hurt his knee late in Game 1 and is now questionable to return at any point during the first round.

The Canucks are turning to Casey DeSmith for Game 2 tonight. They’ll need the veteran to be sharp if they wish to take a 2-0 series lead.

The Predators have a strong offensive attack and ranked second among all NHL teams in goals-per-game after the All-Star break.

Demko made 22 saves, including a highlight-reel stop on Anthony Beauvillier in the first period, in Game 1 to help the Canucks to victory. They’ll need a few big saves from DeSmith to get another win tonight.

The game starts at 7 pm at Rogers Arena. The team will be looking for the full advantage of the home crowd like they had in Game 1 to win again.