Canucks coach Tocchet reacts to his viral 1990s spaghetti video

An old Rick Tocchet video from the 1990s is going viral again.

It’s a cooking video from back in his playing days with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Tocchet, who rocked a mullet in those days, shows off how to make spaghetti.

The step by step instructions include how to boil water, how to reheat pasta sauce in the microwave, and taking dried spaghetti noodles out of a box.

“Gotta make sure you stir it,” Tocchet says in the video. “That again is a tip from my mother, I must admit.”

The video is not without controversy, as he adds oil to the water and breaks the noodles in half before tossing it into the pot.

Chef Tocchet was particular about his pasta creation. He said he liked it “al dente,” and that he hates “watery spaghetti” and “watery sauce” as well.

“This is all done within 20 minutes,” he said.

Rick Tocchet’s Spaghetti Dinner #Canucks pic.twitter.com/JP6QnSghXN — y – Hughes is the GOAT (@Hughes4Norris) May 17, 2024

Naturally, Vancouver Canucks fans are now having a laugh at the video as they see it for the first time.

Before cameras started rolling on today’s press conference at Rogers Arena, the video was brought up.

“Did they post it again?” Tocchet asked. “Oh man.”

“It shows up every once in a while… They wanted me to go to the grocery store and buy all this stuff myself. I said ‘I don’t make it (the sauce), my mom does.'”

If you’re wondering why Tocchet was rocking a Phoenix Suns hat in the video, he explained that it has to do with Charles Barkley. The NBA Hall of Famer played for the Philadelphia 76ers for the entirety of Tocchet’s eight years with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Barkley was traded to Phoenix in 1992, the same year Tocchet was traded to Pittsburgh.

“Had a Suns hat because [Charles Barkley] was a good buddy of mine, that’s why I loved the Suns back in the day.”

Here’s what fans had to say about the video:

Julia Childs is turning over in her grave. 🤣🤣 — Tesla Girl goes rogue for the NHL playoffs 🇨🇦 (@somi_teslagirl) May 17, 2024

Breaking the noodles lost him the Italian support…. — Playoff Beardley – Unfortunate Knower of Rules (@Theonlystowie) May 17, 2024

Olive oil in the water is a no-no. It prevents the sauce from sticking to the noodles. — 𝗣ä𝗻ì𝗻ö (@Bun73529461) May 17, 2024

“I don’t care if it drips” “who cares” He’s just like me fr — X- Rutherford’s clinched. 🏒 🥅🏒 (@Jhammy51) May 17, 2024

Look at all he’s hair holla 🤣🤣🤣 — Pat (@Uncle7Pat) May 17, 2024