At least eight cars damaged in tire-slashing spree in Port Moody

Police in Port Moody say at least eight cars were damaged in a tire-slashing spree in the Seaview area of the city earlier this week.

According to a release, several vehicle owners contacted the Port Moody Police Department on Tuesday to say their tires had been slashed overnight sometime between October 3 at 9 pm and October 4 at 9 am.

“These incidents occurred on View Street and Highview Place and are all believed to be connected. There are eight known incidents, however, police believe there may be more victims who have yet to file a report,” reads the release.

“We are looking to speak with witnesses or anyone that has information” states Constable Sam Zacharias, adding that “anyone with dash camera or CCTV in the area is also asked to contact police.”

We are investigating a tire slashing spree in the lower Seaview area of Port Moody overnight Monday. Got info or video? Let us know. For the full release, follow the link:https://t.co/bmjJTFcwpe pic.twitter.com/l4zSBQ9VSM — Port Moody Police (@PortMoodyPD) October 5, 2022

Incidents of tire slashing are nothing new around parts of Metro Vancouver.

In 2017, more than 150 tires were slashed in an overnight incident in North Vancouver, while the following year, Burnaby RCMP put out a warning after more than 100 tires were slashed.

In that case, two teenagers were arrested.