Flying to the US? New program allows you to skip the security line at YVR

Long line for a security checkpoint at Vancouver International Airport on May 2, 2022. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

Vancouver International Airport (YVR) has created a new tool to help passengers travelling to the United States avoid the dreadfully long security screening lines.

Travellers that use the new program YVR EXPRESS will be able to skip the security screening line at the airport by reserving a spot at the security checkpoint.

This is available up to 72 hours ahead of their flight departure time.

Travellers can also reserve their place in line at the security screening when they arrive at the airport as long as it’s 90 minutes before their flight takes off.

Introducing YVR EXPRESS! This new program allows travellers going from YVR to the U.S. to skip the security screening line by booking a reservation ahead of time. Read more about this innovative technology here:https://t.co/cHkjSqgxAD pic.twitter.com/qZ4UQ0QenA — YVR (@yvrairport) October 5, 2022

This new booking system aims to create a more “balanced flow of passengers,” help reduce wait times for security checkpoints, and create a more predictable experience for passengers and staff.

How to use YVR EXPRESS:

Select the airline you’re flying with, destination, flight number, and number of people in your party, and provide your email address to save your spot. At the airport, check-in and walk up to your assigned security screening checkpoint within 15 minutes of your reserved time. You will need to find the YVR EXPRESS logo at E Security (US Departures). Lastly, show airport staff your reservation QR code.

YVR EXPRESS is free and available today for US flights taking off between 6:30 am and 8:30 pm at the airport’s E gates.

This is not the only tool YVR has provided to speed up the process.

Earlier this year, it announced an app from US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which has become available at the airport.

The Mobile Passport Control (MPC) allows Canadians to skip the US customs line by submitting their passport and customs declaration information for free through an app on their smartphones.

With files from Sarah Anderson