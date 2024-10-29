Violent Vancouver offender re-arrested two years after stabbing: VPD

A man who was convicted of stabbing a Vancouver newcomer at a Tim Hortons in 2022 has been re-arrested for allegedly breaching the conditions of his statutory release.

Vancouver Police investigated the stabbing back in January 2022 and released a video of the incident. The stabbing resulted in a 25-year-old man being sent to hospital with life-threatening stab wounds, which he survived.

David Morin was convicted of aggravated assault and received a three-year jail sentence.

Earlier this year, we learned that Morin was granted a statutory release and would be allowed to live in Vancouver while on parole. At the time, police warned that Morin “posed a high risk of significant harm to the community.”

Vancouver Police announced today that Morin allegedly breached his conditions, specifically the requirement to abstain from consuming illicit drugs or alcohol.

After those conditions were allegedly breached, a Canada-wide warrant was issued for Morin. He was taken into custody without incident and remains in custody.

When the stabbing took place, it came at a time when several other stranger attacks had occurred in Vancouver, creating concerns about safety in the city.

“We don’t know if there was a motive for this attack, and the fact that it appears random and unprovoked is extremely concerning,” said VPD Sergeant Steve Addison at the time of the attack, adding the victim and suspect did not know each other and did not appear to have any significant interactions before the attack.

Public safety remains a key issue in British Columbia and was one of the main concerns for voters in the recently decided BC election.