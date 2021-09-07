Tim Hortons Roll Up To Win contest is back again this year

Tim Horton’s annual Roll Up To Win event is back and for the second time in its history, guests can play the contest twice this year.

The annual contest has been a beloved Tim Hortons tradition for 35 years and before the year ends, the household name is bringing the game back with a ton of prizes like 12 million coffees and four million donuts, 45,000 $25 Tim Cards, Tims Rewards points and more.

“It’s been another challenging year but we wanted to give Canadians something to look forward to and enjoy this fall,” said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

“We’re celebrating our guests and showing our appreciation by giving them a second chance to play Roll Up this year and win with every roll.”

Guests will earn a Roll for each item they purchased, whether they’re craving hot or cold drinks, breakfast sandwiches, or breakfast wraps, when they scan their Tims Rewards card.

Back in March 2021, Tim Horton’s launched its new and improved Roll Up To Win event online, making it easier for everyone to be a winner.

Roll Up To Win starts on September 20 and will run until October 17, 2021.