Farm Boy grocery store opening new Toronto location this month

Farm Boy has announced it will be opening a new location in Toronto as part of its expansion across Ontario.

On September 16, Farm Boy will officially open its doors at 5245 Dundas Street West.

The grocer shared the news via Instagram on Wednesday.

Farm Boy has one more Toronto opening set before the year ends at 744 Dupont Street. There’s no word as to when it will open.

Back in May, Farm Boy opened its 38th fresh market location in Toronto and has since opened locations in Ottawa and Oakville.

Address: 5245 Dundas Street West

Hours: Monday to Friday from 7 am to 9 pm, Saturday from 8 am to 9 pm and Sunday 8 am from 8 pm.