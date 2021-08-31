Here's where you can get $1 bowl of noodles in Toronto next weekend

Hey Noodles is opening a brand new location in Toronto’s Annex neighbourhood and they’re celebrating with $1 noods for all.

On September 10, Hey Noodles is offering its Chongqing Noodles for just $1 in honour of its grand opening.

The deal is available at all of its locations for dine-in only.

The new location would be the chain’s seventh to open in the GTA.

For first-timers, Hey Noodles specializes in traditional Sichuanese cuisine and brings the authenticity of Chongqing street food to North America.

They offer both hot and cold noodles, and everything Sichuanese.

The new location is set to open on September 11 at 526 Bloor Street.

When: September 10

Where: Toronto – 478 Dundas Street West, Scarborough – 3700 Midland Avenue, Mississauga – 900 Rathburn Road West, Richmond Hill – 1 Spadina Road, Markham – 5460 Hwy-7 East, Unit 1, Vaughan – 3175 Rutherford Road