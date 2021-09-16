Ridiculously cheap food deals to get across Canada right now

If you’re looking for a delicious way to get some bang for your buck in Canada right now, there are a couple of juicy steal-of-a-deal promos we have got to share with you.

This week seems to be the ideal time to pop out and get in on some affordable offers before they are gone.

You can eat now and thank us later. Here are some ridiculously cheap food deals to get across Canada.

Burger King Canada has a tasty mobile-exclusive offer for the week: you can get a cheeseburger for only $1. Until September 19, guests are able to purchase one regular cheeseburger for $1 plus tax on the app.

From now until September 18, folks can open up the DQ app and indulge in a $1 Cheeseburger. This tasty deal is valid once a day from 11 am to 2 pm at participating Dairy Queen locations across Canada. You can also opt to grab your goods via takeout and drive-thru.