Tim Hortons' Roll Up to Win contest causes confusion on social media

Mar 8 2023, 8:50 pm
Tim Hortons’ Roll Up to Win contest returned earlier this month (March 6 to April 2) with some newly added prizes, and it seems like plenty of confusion as well.

If you’ve played the popular RUTR in past years, you’ll remember the tradition of awkwardly rolling up the edge of the coffee cup rim (usually with your mouth) to see if you had won a prize. It might have been a free donut, coffee, or even a car.

Recent years have been different since Timmies has gone virtual.

Now, after you purchase an eligible item, you would either scan a Tim Rewards card for a chance to win select prizes or place an order on the Tim Hortons app. If you use the app, you’ll even get an extra bonus roll with every purchase of an eligible menu item.

There are no printed prizes or “please try again” phrases. Many have taken to social media to air their grievances, confusion, annoyances, and more.

Here are some of the best social media reactions to the latest Roll Up to Win confusion.

Some Tim Hortons customers seem to understand the new system but still couldn’t get it to work or just hate the new way it works.

And yes, there have been people on social media as well that are just excited to have it back.

 

Check here for contest information and the full list of prizes.

With files from Irish Mae Silvestre

