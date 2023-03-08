Tim Hortons’ Roll Up to Win contest returned earlier this month (March 6 to April 2) with some newly added prizes, and it seems like plenty of confusion as well.

If you’ve played the popular RUTR in past years, you’ll remember the tradition of awkwardly rolling up the edge of the coffee cup rim (usually with your mouth) to see if you had won a prize. It might have been a free donut, coffee, or even a car.

Recent years have been different since Timmies has gone virtual.

Now, after you purchase an eligible item, you would either scan a Tim Rewards card for a chance to win select prizes or place an order on the Tim Hortons app. If you use the app, you’ll even get an extra bonus roll with every purchase of an eligible menu item.

There are no printed prizes or “please try again” phrases. Many have taken to social media to air their grievances, confusion, annoyances, and more.

Here are some of the best social media reactions to the latest Roll Up to Win confusion.

What am I missing @TimHortons , is says roll up to win, yet there’s nothing under the rim! pic.twitter.com/dVBkYK8149 — Donald Arseneault (@DonArseneault) March 2, 2023

@TimHortons why has my purchase today not given me a Roll up to win? It started today. I see no rolls. — Ross Rants (@RossRants) March 7, 2023

Not that it matters a whole lot, but how does roll up to win work this year? Arrow on the cup, but nothing there, and nothing came up on the app, although I scanned — @[email protected] (@petersmithca) March 4, 2023

Some Tim Hortons customers seem to understand the new system but still couldn’t get it to work or just hate the new way it works.

@TimHortons I got a lg coffee at my local Tim hortons last night and never received a roll up to win on my app? Did they not scan it or did I get scammed? Pathetic!! — Dennis Bulger (@dbulger26) March 6, 2023

Hey @TimHortons would be great if the app worked. Nothing happens when I click roll up to win. Just refreshes main page of app. #broken #fixit — Sue (@momtomuggs) March 8, 2023

@TimHortons bring back the normal roll up to win. Having to use the app is dumb. — Erik (@truenortheh_) March 7, 2023

@TimHortons

Yesterday I had 4 unused roll up to win rolls on my app, the icon and rolls have disappeared! Is something wrong with the app? — AK🇨🇦🍁 (@karen_brownz) March 7, 2023

Hey @TimHortons….when I click the roll up to win it does not take me to my free rolls? pic.twitter.com/QBpjZj7h0k — Jake Westover (@jakewestover88) March 7, 2023

Roll Up To Win sucks. Roll Up The Rim was something iconic and something everybody looked forward to. You ruined it. And all to try and force people to get your app. Shame on you! — Saracen (@SaracenMattt) March 5, 2023

I wish the Tim’s app would work on my phone but it doesn’t and their tech support is no help. So if you don’t use your phone how are you supposed to roll up to win — Darryl (@wyattearp1962) March 6, 2023

Tim Hortons app is so fucked up ….Roll up to Win …tried to sign in..they sent me validation code to verify sign in and it says that code isn’t the right one …wtf I’ve got the damn email!!! Get your shit together guys!!! 🤬🤬🤬 — x – R A A (Rick) (@Ricksteam9) March 6, 2023

And yes, there have been people on social media as well that are just excited to have it back.

TIMS ROLL UP TO WIN RETURNS MARCH 6TH. another reason to celebrate — munki (@munkitime) February 27, 2023

Check here for contest information and the full list of prizes.

With files from Irish Mae Silvestre