Shoppers are clowning Loblaws for its absolutely tragic-looking frozen pizza

Loblaws is once again getting roasted for its grocery products — this time, not just for its price, but for its quality.

Reddit user Badiha shared a photo of his “sad” President’s Choice frozen pizza on Thursday, and it got quite the reaction on the subreddit Loblaws is Out of Control.

“I swear this is literally how it came out of the box. I didn’t rearrange anything to make it look… worse,” the post read.

For those who are unaware, President’s Choice (commonly referred to as PC) is a brand of grocery products owned by Loblaws.

Since the grocery giant has been in the hot seat for months now for its wild food prices, this Reddit post gave shoppers another reason to express their frustrations with the company.

Many agreed with the original poster about how tragic the pizza looks.

Others took jabs at the Loblaws president himself, Galen Weston. Some joked about his flip-flop on the 50% discount on expired items.

Replying to a shopper who said that their fears of buying PC products were confirmed, the original poster said the pizza wasn’t actually that bad, but might not be worth the price.

“That pizza ended up being better than most. However, the price at almost $7 is hmm Loblaws,” they commented.

The same PC frozen pizza flavour is currently $6 at Loblaws and on sale for $4 at the Real Canadian Superstore.

Others echoed Badiha’s sentiments when it comes to pricing and quality.

Thankfully, many recommended their preferred pizzas.

Daily Hive also ranked frozen pizzas from worst to best, and let’s just say, President’s Choice has ~mushroom~ for improvement.