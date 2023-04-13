8 discontinued Tim Hortons items we miss ordering

With the recent announcement that the popular Canadian brand would be bringing back two of its retro donuts, it got us thinking… what are some of the discontinued Tim Hortons items we miss the most?

There are so many international Tim Hortons menu items that we wish we had in Canada, but there are also ones we wish we had BACK.

Canada now has several pizzas, which are great, and the menu is always evolving with items people love, but maybe this return of two donuts is a test to see the appetite Canadians have for other retro items.

Here are eight discontinued Tim Hortons items we miss the most that we really hope come back someday.

Bread Bowls

Maybe people don’t miss this one that much because shortly after it was hyped up and introduced to menus, it was quietly removed for lack of popularity. It might be because it was an impractical way to eat something on a lunch break or in your lap in the car, but don’t you wish it was still available?

The Dutchie

As it was one of only two donuts available at Tim Hortons when it first opened, the Dutchie is the definition of a retro classic. The Dutchie is a sugar-glazed, yeast-lifted square donut containing raisins.

Blueberry Bagel

I know, right? It seems like such an obvious and much-loved menu item that Tim Hortons would never dare to take it away from us. But… it’s gone. Tims needs to bring this one back, at least for a limited time, because we as a country need to experience it once again.

English Toffee

Hello Shannon. We regret to inform you that the English Toffee has been discontinued. Sorry to have disappointed you. — Tim Hortons (@TimHortons) September 24, 2016

Sure, there are still drinks on the menu like the Caramel Toffee Cold Brew, but people still really miss the candy-like taste of the English Toffee.

Walnut Crunch

Another fan favourite and possible contender for the retro donut revival is the Walnut Crunch. The Walnut Crunch is a log-shaped, sugar-glazed, walnut-filled donut with a soft chocolatey texture.

Cherry Stick

From the danishes to the Timbits, people miss the cherry flavour Tim Hortons used to serve up. The Stick was the donut version, but still unique because it resembled a small loaf of bread.

“Cherry sticks. Best product y’all ever had. I will still be missing them when I have been legally dead for six weeks,” commented one Reddit user.

Extreme Italian Sandwich

This zesty Italian sandwich often comes up as a sandwich people miss ordering for lunch. One Reddit user said that it was “the absolute BEST sandwich I’ve had at a fast food joint.”

Topped with ham, capicola, genoa salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, and sundried tomato sauce on a parmesan and herbed-topped bun, it’s easy to see why this thing was a go-to choice.

Tim Hortons has said in the past it was one of the “top-selling sandwiches” on the menu, so it begs the question… why is it gone?

Orange Twist

National Donut Day could also mark the long-awaited return of the Orange Twist, a sticky and zesty Canadian favourite.

With files from Harry Linley