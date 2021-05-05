Tim Hortons brings back popular DIY donut kits for Mother's Day

Mother’s Day is coming up quickly, and if you’re still not sure what to do to celebrate, look no further.

You can easily bring a bit of sweetness to your mom’s (or mother figure’s) day with the Tim Hortons DIY Dream Donut Kit.

Beat the stay-at-home boredom with this yummy activity for mom and the family, which you can do even over FaceTime if you can’t be together.

The kit comes with six plain donuts, a piping bag of cream cheese filling, graham cracker toppings, and five different colours of sprinkles.

Get it at participating restaurants across the country from May 5 to May 11 for $9.99 plus tax.