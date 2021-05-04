McDonald's Canada changes chicken source due to COVID-19 disruptions

McDonald’s Canada will temporarily stop sourcing chicken raised without antibiotics for its sandwiches due to ongoing disruptions from COVID-19.

In a news release issued May 2, the fast-food franchise says it will temporarily source its McChicken sandwiches from a “Canadian contingency supplier” following continuous issues with its chicken supply.

Due to the changes, McDonald’s will not meet its “global commitment to source chicken raised without antibiotics” for the time being.

In October, McDonald’s returned to sourcing its beef supply with 100% Canadian beef after the Canadian beef supply chain was impacted by COVID-19. It left the chain to source imported beef temporarily.

“While we temporarily will not align with our global commitment with respect to our McChicken sandwiches, our guests can be confident that the chicken used is raised in accordance with Canadian regulatory standards,” said the fast-food establishment.

“We aim to return to sourcing chicken raised without antibiotics important to human medicine for our McChicken sandwiches as soon as supply can catch up with demand.”