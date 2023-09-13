TikTok is hiring to fill dozens of jobs based in Vancouver

If you’re spending hours and hours just scrolling through TikTok while you consider your next career move — we have some good news. The giant social media platform is hiring and has listed dozens of jobs based in Vancouver.

According to the TikTok career page, there are 25 positions available in Vancouver alone.

The company is currently looking for strong software engineers, machine learning engineers, and product managers.

Several internship positions are available for 2024, running for 10 to 24 weeks. These positions are available for those pursuing particular undergraduate or master’s degrees.

According to job postings, candidates who pass the resume evaluation will be invited to participate in TikTok’s technical online assessment.

Unfortunately, none of the postings publicly shared the salary budget for the vacant positions.

If you’re interested in working with the company, visit TikTok’s career page.