City of White Rock is hiring and you could earn up to $52 per hour

Job hunting around Metro Vancouver just got a whole lot easier with these opportunities in White Rock.
The City of White Rock is currently hiring for a range of positions, and some jobs pay up to $52 per hour.
Why not have a look at these postings and see if anything suits you?
Skate attendants and lead skate attendant
Salary: $20.12/hour for skate attendants, $20.57/hour for the lead skate attendant
Who should apply: If skating is your hobby, it could turn into your job. The City of White Rock is looking for skate attendants to collect skating fees, issue skate and helmet rentals to visitors, and balance cash. You’ll need to have a working knowledge of the rules and regulations of arena conduct, plus some knowledge of crowd control techniques. You’ll also need a current first aid and CPR certification.
Property, insurance and risk manager (full-time)
Salary: $86,595 to $101,876
Who should apply: This role requires the successful applicant to take on responsibilities of property management for the city and the associated legislated processes. To apply, you’ll need a university degree in a related field, such as law or real estate, plus three to five years of related experience. You’ll also need a Class 5 driver’s license.
Plumbing official II
Salary: $42.96 to $50.76/hour
Who should apply: This job is for those of you who are registered as a plumbing official with BOABC. You’ll need access to a vehicle with a Class 5 driver’s license, and thorough knowledge of the bylaws and regulations that govern the work. This work includes monitoring water service installations and reviewing residential to industrial plumbing and sewer systems to ensure all services comply with the regulations.
Building official III
Salary: $44.78 to $52.91/hour
Who should apply: If you’re well-versed in the world of buildings, you might want to apply for this role, which requires you to perform inspections and reviews of building structures to make sure they comply with the relevant bylaws. You’ll need to have graduated from an institute of technology with a diploma in a relevant field, and a Class 5 driver’s license with access to a vehicle.
Auxiliary paid on-call firefighters
Salary: No wage posted
Who should apply: You’ll need a strong resolve if you’re interested in this job. The City of White Rock is looking for auxiliary firefighters to be on-call when the full-time firefighters are unavailable. Applicants will have completed the Firefighter Training program and have an NFPA 1001 Level I & II Certification. You’ll also have to reside within 6 km of the White Rock Fire Hall.