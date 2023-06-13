Drinking at Vancouver's drum circle? Get ready for a ticket

The Vancouver Park Board is warning attendees of the weekly Tuesday drum circle at Third Beach that if they crack a cold one or light up a joint, they will face a ticket.

Third Beach is not included in the City of Vancouver’s alcohol on beaches pilot, meaning alcohol consumption there is still illegal. In addition, smoking isn’t permitted at any park or beach in the city.

“Last year, [we] saw behaviour from Third Beach Drum Circle attendees that was not only high-risk and dangerous for participants, but also for Park Board staff and lifeguards monitoring the beach,” a Park Board spokesperson told Daily Hive.

Last July, lifeguards had trouble reaching a victim in the water through the thick crowd of drum circle attendees. The Park Board pulled lifeguards from the beach, citing dangerous conditions.

Instead of lifeguards, the Park Board beefed up ranger patrol and the Vancouver Police Department also sent officers down to monitor the drum circle.

“This year, we’re hoping these increased surveillance measures won’t be needed, but want to remind residents that Park Rangers regularly do a complete sweep of Third Beach at 10 pm and individuals may be asked to relocate,” the Park Board said.

VPD media relations officer Sgt. Steve Addison told Daily Hive last week that officers patrol the West End and Stanley Park regularly, and are knowledgeable about the large crowds that gather at Third Beach.

“We may conduct extra patrols around the Seawall and at Third Beach throughout the summer,” Addison said. “We will continue to work with the Parks Board and Park Rangers to maintain public safety and address community concerns if they arise.”