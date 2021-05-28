Ticket prices skyrocketing for Saturday's Canadiens-Leafs playoff game

With a win over the Toronto Maple Leafs last night, the Canadiens both extended their season and offered themselves the chance to play in front of spectators tomorrow night in Montreal.

It won’t be a cheap endeavour if you’re looking to get in, though. At time of publishing, the cheapest available ticket on Ticketmaster was $1,463 (resale price, with fees & taxes included).

The Canadiens won Game 5 on Thursday night in overtime by a 4-3 score after jumping out to a 3-0 lead. Nick Suzuki potted the winner off of a nice feed from Cole Caufield.

Toronto remains out in front with a 3-2 series lead.

Saturday will be the first game played on Canadian soil to have fans in the stands since March 2020. Tickets were originally offered with “priority access” to season ticket holders, but it is unclear how exactly the tickets were allocated or how much they cost initially. Either way, they sold out quickly and have been rapidly increasing in value.

About 250 fans were able to attend Game 4 in Montreal, but were limited to luxury boxes.