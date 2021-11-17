Ticket details announced for Canada Sevens 2022 in Vancouver

Canada Sevens will return to Vancouver just five months after its last visit.

Happening at BC Place February 26-27, the popular weekend tournament will see costume-wearing fans from all over the city take part in the event.

Ticket details have been revealed for Canada Sevens Vancouver, with event organizers expecting things to get closer to normal.

Because of the pandemic, Vancouver and Edmonton were the only cities that got to host matches on the World Rugby Sevens tour in 2021. Unfortunately, the tournament featured a diluted product on the field, as not every country decided to participate due to the pandemic.

That’s going to change in 2022, as all 16 core sevens series teams are expected to return. After missing last September’s tournament, Fiji, Australia, Samoa, England, Scotland, Wales, France, and Argentina will be back. New Zealand has also “tentatively accepted the invitation,” organizers announced, pending confirmation of travel logistics.

Other participating countries include Canada, the USA, South Africa, Kenya, Spain, Ireland, and Japan.

Tickets for the event go on sale next Thursday, November 25, at 10 am PT.

Seating will be limited to the full capacity of BC Place’s lower bowl. The option to purchase general admission seating is back, following a one-year absence.

General admission seating is available for $129 for both days, or just $119 per person for groups of 10 or more. Other weekend ticket pack options include reserved ($149), sideline ($169), premium ($279), and club seats ($299).