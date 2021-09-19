Best dressed fans on Day 1 at Canada Sevens Vancouver 2021 (PHOTOS)

Vancouver showed up for yet another year of hilarious costumes at the Canada Sevens series on Saturday at BC Place.

Canada went 2-1 in its first day of pool play, beating Germany and Chile while falling to the Americans.

Rugby sevens has a history around the globe, particularly in Vancouver, about having one of the best fan experiences on and off the field.

With many fans taking in their first sporting event in about a year and a half, fans were making sure to make their presence known, dressing in traditionally absurd costumes to make sure they were having the best time.

Here’s some of the best looks from Day 1:

It’s not necessarily a costume, but there was also this dancing fan:

This group dressed up as garden gnomes:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connor BT (@cbeetz)

These fans came decked out as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arin Gudmundson (@aringoody)



The Price was Right for this squad:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Matheson (@ryanmathesonhpn)



Of course, Cookie Monster and Elmo is always a classic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen Gow (@jgoww)

Animal costumes were a common theme as always:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scottrintoul650 (@scottrintoul650)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheena Sachdeva (@sheenas_)

A couple of nuns made an appearance:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Williams (@sydgw)

This group of friends came through as… a roller coaster?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clara Soh (@clarasoh_)



And last but not least, a few Disney superfans came through with a number of favourite characters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie G (@kgrudzi84)

Vancouver Sevens continues with its second day of action on Sunday.

Edmonton will host a World Sevens event for the first time next weekend, with a two-day event taking place at Commonwealth Stadium.