Best dressed fans on Day 1 at Canada Sevens Vancouver 2021 (PHOTOS)
Vancouver showed up for yet another year of hilarious costumes at the Canada Sevens series on Saturday at BC Place.
Canada went 2-1 in its first day of pool play, beating Germany and Chile while falling to the Americans.
Rugby sevens has a history around the globe, particularly in Vancouver, about having one of the best fan experiences on and off the field.
With many fans taking in their first sporting event in about a year and a half, fans were making sure to make their presence known, dressing in traditionally absurd costumes to make sure they were having the best time.
Here’s some of the best looks from Day 1:
They understood the assignment. #HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/xsg3Fb7VK2
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) September 19, 2021
It’s not necessarily a costume, but there was also this dancing fan:
Sevens fans, how we've missed you…#HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/ApoxvE0Wwh
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) September 18, 2021
This group dressed up as garden gnomes:
View this post on Instagram
These fans came decked out as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles:
View this post on Instagram
The Price was Right for this squad:
View this post on Instagram
Of course, Cookie Monster and Elmo is always a classic:
View this post on Instagram
Animal costumes were a common theme as always:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
A couple of nuns made an appearance:
View this post on Instagram
This group of friends came through as… a roller coaster?
View this post on Instagram
And last but not least, a few Disney superfans came through with a number of favourite characters.
View this post on Instagram
Vancouver Sevens continues with its second day of action on Sunday.
Edmonton will host a World Sevens event for the first time next weekend, with a two-day event taking place at Commonwealth Stadium.