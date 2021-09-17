Good Samaritan allegedly stabbed at Burnaby SkyTrain station

A man was stabbed on Thursday night after confronting a group of people who were smashing glass bottles at Lougheed SkyTrain Station in Burnaby.

According to Metro Vancouver Transit Police (MVTP), the incident took place at approximately 8:40 pm.

The man, who MVTP are not naming, noticed a group of three men throwing glass beer bottles onto a sidewalk and intervened in an effort to have them stop their dangerous activities.

One of the men shoved the Good Samaritan to the ground. As he attempted to get to his feet, the victim was allegedly attacked by the whole group. The victim attempted to defend himself before noticing he had been stabbed and was bleeding profusely.

MVTP and Burnaby RCMP officers arrived a few moments later and patrolled the area, but they could not find the individuals responsible.

The victim has serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

MVTP has released descriptions of the three suspects.

Suspect 1 is described as a Caucasian male, in his early 20s, approximately 5’3″, with a slim build, and short dark hair. He was wearing a grey hoody, black shorts, and carrying a skateboard.

Suspect 2 is described as a dark-skinned male in his early 20s, 5’6″ tall, average to husky build, dark brown tall afro, wearing a red hoody.

The last suspect is being described as a Caucasian male, in his early 20s, 5’6″, with a slim build.

In light of this incident, MVTP recommends that the public not put themselves in harm’s way. They added that the man in this incident did what he believed was the right thing to do.

Anyone with any information regarding these three suspects or who may have witnessed this incident, but not yet spoken to police, is asked to contact Transit Police at 604-515-8300 or text at 87-77-77.