Three more teams have trade interest in Canucks' J.T. Miller: report

There’s no shortage of teams that would love to get their hands on J.T. Miller.

It’s easy to see why.

The 28-year-old forward has been a force for the Vancouver Canucks this season, leading the team with 39 points in 39 games and playing in all situations.

Versatility is also a strength of Miller. The Ohio native has played primarily at centre this season but has excelled as a winger in the past.

The Canucks could ill-afford to miss him in their lineup, but with a new management group that appears to be looking beyond day-by-day timelines, Miller could be moved before the March 21 trade deadline.

Seravalli: "The other three teams that I've heard that have been interested in JT Miller are the Boston Bruins, Minnesota Wild, and Calgary Flames." #Canucks — Sportsnet 650 (@Sportsnet650) January 25, 2022

The Boston Bruins, Minnesota Wild, and Calgary Flames are interested in Miller, according to NHL insider Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff. This is in addition to the New York Rangers, a team that Seravalli previously reported had an interest in reacquiring Miller.

One more team that could be worth monitoring is the Winnipeg Jets, according to Matt Sekeres.

In an interview with Satiar Shah and Dan Riccio on Sportsnet 650, Seravalli theorized that Miller could fetch a first-round draft pick and a highly touted prospect.

Which teams are interested in JT Miller and what could the #Canucks be getting in a return?@frank_seravalli joined #Canucks Central with @danriccio_ and @SatiarShah with the latest on that and the GM search. 🟢 https://t.co/lJN6l8eChF

🍎 https://t.co/5C1lTewOHn pic.twitter.com/I2qs8oHh9h — Sportsnet 650 (@Sportsnet650) January 25, 2022

Miller has one more year left on his contract beyond this season, at a reasonable $5.25 million cap hit, before he can become an unrestricted free agent.

If Jim Rutherford and the new Canucks management group view their team as being at least a couple of years away from being a legitimate Stanley Cup contender, then you can start to understand why they might consider trading their best forward.

Dealing Miller at peak value would jumpstart a retooling of sorts for the Canucks, particularly because he doesn’t have trade protection in his contract, so he could be moved to the highest bidder. The acquiring team would get a potential difference-maker for two playoff runs.