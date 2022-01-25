How the Canucks are celebrating Lunar New Year at tonight's game

The Vancouver Canucks are celebrating Lunar New Year in style at Rogers Arena tonight.

Suiting up in special red jerseys featuring a Canucks logo redesigned by Trevor Lai to celebrate The Year of the Tiger during warmup, the Canucks have a number of things planned to mark the occasion.

This is the fourth annual Lunar New Year Game. As in past years, the Canucks will auction off the player-worn jerseys after the game at Vanbase.ca. The limited-edition jerseys are the most popular yet, thanks to Lai’s design, so expect the winning bids to be pricey.

The Lunar New Year merchandise collection is available online at Vanbase.ca, as well as the Canucks Team Store. Partial proceeds from sales will be donated to Elimin8Hate, an advocacy arm of the Vancouver Asian Film Festival, in an effort to “educate, amplify, and celebrate Lunar New Year with the community.”

The #Canucks Lunar New Year jerseys are amazing, but this T-shirt is badass. pic.twitter.com/EyXiHtUXVu — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) January 25, 2022

Get the merch while you can because many items are already sold out. Only XXL and XXXL sizes are currently available online for T-shirts and hoodies, while all hats are sold out completely. Lunar New Year pucks, mugs, keychains, pins, and decals are still available though.

Beloved local anthem singer Marie Hui will be singing “O Canada” tonight wearing a cheongsam. The entire evening will feature Lunar New Year traditions and imagery, along with cultural music and special performances, the Canucks said.

Doing this tomorrow. Not in this exact cheongsam, but in a cheongsam nonetheless. Happy early #LunarNewYear to all #canucks fans! pic.twitter.com/pFrAZylaQk — Marie Hui (@mariehui) January 24, 2022

The Canucks have also announced that they’re making a $20,000 donation to the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation charity on behalf of the Canucks for Kids Fund.

Other fun things planned tonight: