Canada officially unveils men's hockey roster for Beijing Olympics

Canada’s men’s hockey roster for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics is officially set.

One day after the roster leaked on Twitter via an inadvertently timed tweet from the International Ice Hockey Federation account, Hockey Canada confirmed the leak was real with their official roster announcement on Tuesday.

Eric Staal has the biggest stature of the former NHLers to be named on the team, while young prospects like Owen Power and Mason McTavish, who starred at this year’s brief World Juniors tournament, will get a second shot to play for Canada.

Meet Team Canada! 🇨🇦 25 men have been selected to represent 🇨🇦 at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games. ROSTER ➡️ https://t.co/d8OVCa3Ceh@TeamCanada | #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/pcIv42Qkf6 — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) January 25, 2022

Here’s the full roster of players set to compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics:

Forwards

Daniel Carr

Adam Cracknell

David Desharnais

Landon Ferraro

Josh Ho-Sang

Corban Knight

Jack McBain

Mason McTavish

Eric O’Dell

Eric Staal

Ben Street

Adam Tambellini

Jordan Weal

Daniel Winnik

Defence

Mark Barberio

Jason Demers

Brandon Gormley

Alex Grant

Maxim Noreau

Owen Power

Mat Robinson

Tyler Wotherspoon

Goalies

Devon Levi

Matt Tomkins

Eduard Pasquale

Canada will begin their Olympic schedule on February 10, with a game against Germany. They’ll also face off against the United States and China in round-robin play, with the top seed earning a berth in the quarterfinals.

Canada earned a bronze medal at the 2018 Games held in Pyeongchang, South Korea. They last won gold in 2014 in Sochi, Russia.