At least three NBA players are playing at SFU this weekend

At least three NBA players will descend on Vancouver this weekend to participate in a Pro-Am game at SFU.

Daily Hive has learned that Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe, San Antonio Spurs guard Malachi Flynn, and new Memphis Grizzlies draft pick Jaylen Wells will all be playing in the Ball Don’t Stop Vancouver Pro-Am this weekend. There could be more NBA professionals who join them.

The game takes place at SFU this Saturday. Tip-off is at 7:30 pm in the west gym. Before that, there will be a variety of high school games featuring boys and girls from around British Columbia.

Sharpe is a Canadian who the Trail Blazers selected with the seventh pick in the 2022 draft. He averaged more than 15 points per game last season despite being just 21 years old.

The 6-foot-5 guard has a bright future ahead of him and is a key piece of the Trail Blazers’ future.

Flynn also has a Canadian connection. He entered the league after being drafted by the Toronto Raptors with the 29th pick back in 2020. He has bounced around a few teams and signed with the Spurs this summer.

The guard has the potential to go off at any time and scored 50 points in a game off the bench last season with the Detroit Pistons.

Wells was drafted by the Grizzlies this year out of Washington State University.

General admission tickets to the event are still available starting at $40.

This isn’t the first time this event has come to Vancouver. Last year’s Ball Don’t Stop Vancouver Pro-Am featured an epic performance from Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard. He scored a whopping 61 points as he rained down jumpers from all over the court.

The travelling Pro-Am series recently made a stop in Toronto, where a few other NBA players showed up. Los Angeles Clippers guard Bones Hyland ended up winning MVP, scoring 53 points.

Bones Hyland came up to Canada and put on an absolute show 🥶 53 points in the Ball Don't Stop Pro-Am to lead We Them Ones to the dub. The epitome of a pure hooper. @bizzybones11 pic.twitter.com/BIFhojJKKH — Ball Don't Stop (@balldontstop) August 2, 2024