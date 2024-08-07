Malachi Flynn signs with third new team since Raptors trade

Former Toronto Raptors first-round draft pick Malachi Flynn has found a new NBA home.

The 29th overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft has signed a deal with the San Antonio Spurs. It’s a one-year contract which is not guaranteed per ESPN’s Andrew Lopez.

The 26-year-old was traded by the Raptors to the New York Knicks last season along with OG Anunoby for a package which was highlighted by Canadian RJ Barrett.

Flynn lasted fewer than two months with the Knicks before he was dealt again, this time to the Detroit Pistons.

Free agent guard Malachi Flynn has agreed on a one-year deal with the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Flynn – who had a career high 50 points in April – averaged eight points in 14 minutes per game for Pistons last season. pic.twitter.com/eOealFJJ9O — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 7, 2024

Flynn shocked the world in April of last season when he scored 50 points off the bench on 18-for-25 shooting. He set the record for the lowest career points-per-game of any player to score at least 50 in an NBA contest.

The massive breakout game wasn’t enough to keep him with the Pistons, who let him walk to free agency, where he has now joined the Spurs.

The 6-foot-1 guard played some of the best basketball of his career with the Pistons down the stretch last season, although his numbers still don’t jump off the page. He averaged eight points per game, helped by his 50-point outburst, and shot 43% from the field.

At this point in his career there is not much hope that Flynn will develop into something big. However, the guard can provide some quick offence off the end of the bench.

Flynn has shot just 33.4% from three-point range in his career, and his career field goal percentage is below 40%. He’ll need to be more efficient to earn more minutes with the Spurs.

He joins a young team with a bright future led by Victor Wembanyama. The 7-foot-4 phenom had an excellent rookie season and should help the Spurs become contenders sooner rather than later.