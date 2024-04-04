Former Toronto Raptors point guard Malachi Flynn shocked just about everyone with the NBA performance of his life on Wednesday night.

Suiting up for the Detroit Pistons, Flynn, who saw stints with both the New York Knicks and Raptors earlier this year, capped off his night with a showstopping 50-point display in a 121-113 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Being responsible for nearly half his squad’s points, the 25-year-old also posted six rebounds, five assists, and three steals on 18-of-25 from the field. Perhaps the wildest part of it all is that he hit those jaw-dropping numbers coming off the bench.

“It’s tougher to put [in perspective] because you want to win. But it definitely feels good,” Flynn told reporters after the game. “I think in a couple days, I’ll be able to put it into perspective.”

Funnily enough, the Tacoma, Washington, native now boasts a higher career-high than a handful of legendary NBA players, such as Magic Johnson, Scottie Pippen, and Kevin Garnett.

Fun Fact: Malachi Flynn has a higher career-high than Magic Johnson

Kawhi Leonard

Scottie Pippen

Chris Paul

Kevin Garnett

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and he got it off the bench. pic.twitter.com/iwoSTeCzod — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 4, 2024

Playing a season-high 34 minutes on the night, Flynn now has the lowest career points per game average from a player to record a 50-point game (5.2). Up until now, the record belonged to Terrence Ross, another ex-Toronto guard.

Flynn, a first-round pick in 2020, was rerouted to the Pistons at the trade deadline, his third NBA team in a little over a month. Shortly before that, the Raptors dealt him to the Knicks alongside OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa to acquire guard Immanuel Quickley.

Before last night, his most productive performance with Detroit saw him net 17 points. Meanwhile, Flynn, who has never hit 50 at any level, scored a college career-high of 36 points during his junior season at San Diego State.

Talk about a change of pace.