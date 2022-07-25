Three people dead after Monday morning shooting in Langley

BC RCMP has released new information regarding Monday morning’s Langley Shooting, including the fact that four people were shot.

Police are also revealing that a male suspect was shot and killed.

Multiple investigations are now underway and RCMP has revealed that multiple reports of shots fired were received from different scenes throughout the City of Langley, and one in the Township of Langley.

The victims include a woman who was shot near 203A Street and Fraser Highway. She has been taken to hospital in critical condition. Police also discovered a deceased man at Creekstone Place and another deceased man at the Langley City bus loop near Logan and Glover Road. Another person sustained serious injuries.

There were also reports of shots fired into closed or unoccupied businesses during the Langley shooting.

Langley RCMP and the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team were searching for a suspect when they located him near another victim who was shot in the leg.

Officers fired their weapons and hit the suspect. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Many people woke up to an emergency alert on their cellphones, warning them of the shooting and advising them to stay inside.

“At this time we don’t know the motive behind this deadly incident, nor if there was any relationship between the deceased suspect and the victims. We ask that public continue to assist us by providing any information that may be able to assist our investigation. Significant resources have been deployed to Langley to assist with determining what took place and why and we appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation as we deal with multiple locations throughout the Langley area,” said BC RCMP Chief Superintendent Ghalib Bhayani.

The BC RCMP has notified the IIO of the fatal shooting, who will be investigating police actions.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is also running its own investigation concurrent to the IIO investigation and is asking anyone with information to contact police.