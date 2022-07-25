IHIT identifies victims of brazen, targeted daytime Whistler shooting

A fatal shooting in Whistler that left two people dead is being reported as a targeted incident connected to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) reports that Satindera Gill and Meninder Dhaliwal were shot outside the Sundial Boutique Hotel near Sundial Crescent and Blackcomb Way. They were both known to the police.

One victim was reported dead on the scene while the other succumbed to his injuries after being transported to the hospital, IHIT said.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at around 12:20 pm Sunday.

Sea-to-Sky RCMP located and apprehended multiple suspects after “rapid evidence collection.”

A burning vehicle, believed to be connected to the shooting, was found near Blueberry Drive and Ptarmigan Place. This is about a five-minute drive away from where the shooting took place.

During what IHIT describes as a “brazen daytime shooting in a busy village,” chaos erupted and Whistler Blackcomb was shut down as police investigated.

Daily Hive received a video seemingly showing the aftermath of the incident but due to its graphic nature, chose not to share it publicly.

The Resort Municipality of Whistler alerted residents that a police investigation was underway in the village, though there was “no risk to the public.”

Other social media videos show people waiting near the gondolas — after reports, they were put on lockdown.

Social media users also shared how they were locked down in their hotels during the incident.

IHIT does not believe there is any further risk to the public.

IHIT has taken over the investigation and is working with Sea-to-Sky RCMP, the RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Services (IFIS), the B.C. Coroners Service and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) to gather evidence.

IHIT said it is identifying the victims “in effort to advance the investigation.” Anyone who or has dash camera footage of Sundial Crescent or Blueberry Drive, where the burning vehicle was located, between 8:00 am and 1:00 pm, or information about Gill or Dhaliwal is being asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected]

With files from Daily Hive Staff