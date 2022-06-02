Driver veers onto sidewalk and hits three children on field trip at UBC

Three children were taken to hospital Wednesday afternoon after they were hit by a car that came onto the sidewalk while they were on a field trip to the University of British Columbia Botanical Garden.

The children were all in Grade 4 and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, University RCMP said in a news release.

“University RCMP along with the Vancouver Fire Department and BC Ambulance attended the scene and began to triage the victims,” police said. “The three students, believed to be around 9 or 10 years old, were transported to hospital by EHS … Their families have all been notified.”

The incident happened around 12:30 pm. Police didn’t say how the driver ended up on the sidewalk, only that they stayed at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation. Intoxication is not believed to be a factor.

University RCMP investigating motor vehicle incident https://t.co/L6IWPy9Mno #UniversityRCMP — University RCMP (@University_RCMP) June 2, 2022

Daily Hive has reached out to Burnaby Schools for more information on how the students are doing.