Three bodies found in BC's Garibaldi Provincial Park

More than a month after three mountaineers went missing in Garibaldi Provincial Park, three bodies have been recovered from the area where they were climbing.

Police have not named the deceased and haven’t yet confirmed the bodies are those of the mountaineers.

“Members of Squamish Search and Rescue worked with the RCMP this morning to recover the bodies of three individuals in the Atwell Peak area. The task has been turned over to the RCMP and the Coroner Service, said BJ Chute, Manager Squamish Search and Rescue,” Squamish RCMP said in a news release.

The bodies were found on July 8 in the Atwell Peak area — the same mountain where search and rescue efforts were focused.

Authorities have been in touch with the families of the deceased, who are asking for privacy as they grieve the loss.