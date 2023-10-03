Squamish Nation requests to change name of Mount Garibaldi

A BC First Nation whose traditional territory spans parts of Metro Vancouver and the Sea to Sky Corridor has submitted a request to the BC government to change the name of an iconic mountain.

BC’s Geographical Names office confirmed the Squamish Nation wants Mount Garibaldi to be officially renamed Nch’ḵay̓ (pronounced in-ch-kay) to honour their historical and cultural relationship to the area.

“Recognizing Indigenous place names is part of BC’s work to advance reconciliation and implement the United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples through the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act,” communications director Corinna Filion told Daily Hive.

The government has opened a public comment period on the proposed name change, and opinions can be shared until December 31, 2023. Filion estimated the renaming process could take several weeks or months, depending on the volume of comments received.

The striking volcanic mountain and the provincial park in which it lies are both named after Guiseppe Garibaldi, an Italian best known for his conquest of Sicily and Naples. Garibaldi never set foot in BC, and the mountain was so named because of a British surveyor’s admiration for him.

Daily Hive has reached out to the Squamish Nation for comment but has not yet heard back.

The mountain is known as a place of refuge for the Squamish people during the great flood. The mountain and the hiking trails surrounding it are now hugely popular with hikers who want to complete iconic routes including Panorama Ridge and the Black Tusk.