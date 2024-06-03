Three mountaineers missing since Friday in Garibaldi Park

Rescuers are searching for three mountaineers who didn’t return from a climbing expedition in Garibaldi Provincial Park on Friday as planned.

Bad weather is hampering the search, though, and according to the RCMP, there’s no sign of the three climbers so far.

Squamish Search and Rescue and Squamish RCMP have been attempting to find the climbers since they were reported missing on May 31, but there’s been no luck yet.

“In addition to the inclement weather, there are extreme avalanche conditions which rescue crews and trying to also navigate,” Cpl. James Grandy said in a news release.

Ryan Morasiewicz, a team leader with North Shore Rescue, shared on social media that he’s hoping for the best for the three missing climbers on Atwell Peak, though things don’t look good given the weather.

Hoping for the best for the 3 missing mountaineers on Atwell (Garibaldi). Not good with the weather. https://t.co/VzYMsQP32L — |2yan (@RyanMorasiewicz) June 2, 2024

