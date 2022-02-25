5 epic shows to watch at Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival

"Precious Leader Woman" is just one of over 50 films to discover at VIMFF 2022 (VIMFF/Submitted)

The 25th annual Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival returns to the city this month and there’s a jaw-dropping lineup of shows you don’t want to miss.

Presented by Arc’teryx, this year’s event will take place in-person from February 25 to March 6 at five venues, including the Brewhall, Centennial Theatre, Kay Meek Arts Centre, Presentation House, and Rio Theatre.

A selection of films will also be streamed online from February 25 to March 27.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIMFF (@thevimff)

You might also like: Legendary comedian Chris Rock heads to Vancouver this fall

BC's Black history gets VMF Winter Arts spotlight with Dynamic Diasporas

Rock legends Foo Fighters announce Vancouver concert at Rogers Arena

Outdoor enthusiasts and film lovers will want to check out the live events with accomplished guest speakers, engaging workshops, and panel discussions. There are also over 50 films to discover about climbing, snow sports, adventure, mountain culture, the environment, and more.

With so many options, it’s a given there’s certainly no shortage of choice. However, here are five epic shows you won’t want to miss.

What: Join VIMFF for Opening Night at Centennial Theatre to celebrate its 25th Anniversary with a collection of the best Canadian adventure films in their program. The event includes the world premiere of Njord and Originate // Symbiosis, the VIMFF 2022 Jury Special Mention recipient Sixty Seconds, and the BC Premiere of VIMFF 2022 Best Canadian Film, Sonder.

When: February 25, 2022

Time: Doors open at 6:30, show begins at 7:30 pm

Where: Centennial Theatre – 2300 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver

Cost: $23-$25 in advance, $25-$27 regular pricing. Purchase online

Buried is the Festival Grand Prize Winner and tells a miracle survival story from the 1980s about a deadly avalanche that occurs on a ski patrol’s watch. Viewers will learn about the aftermath that haunts the patrol’s members to this day.

When: February 27, 2022

Time: Doors open at 1:30, show begins at 2 pm

Where: Presentation House Theatre – 333 Chesterfield Avenue, North Vancouver

Cost: $20 in advance, $22 regular pricing. Purchase online

Canadian Environmental Show features films that highlight pressing environmental issues affecting Canada in 2022. The thought-provoking and action-inspiring evening of films are presented by Ecologist and include world premieres of Salmon Parks, Poisoned Earth, and Namu/Máwás: Reclaiming a Place of History. There will also be a screening of Before They Fall along with a panel discussion with filmmakers and characters from the film.

When: March 2, 2022

Time: Doors open at 6:30, show begins at 7:30 pm

Where: Kay Meek Arts Centre – 1700 Mathers Avenue, West Vancouver

Cost: $23-$25 in advance, $25-$27 regular pricing. Purchase online

Celebrate diversity in VIMFF’s outdoor community with Colour the Trails presented by Liv Cycling. The event features a presentation by Larissa Crawford and three films featuring BIPOC adventurers and filmmakers. This show includes VIMFF 2022 Jury Special Mention recipient, Ascend: Reframing Disability In The Outdoors; The Approach; and the world premiere of Black Foxes.

When: March 2, 2022

Time: Doors open at 6:30, show begins at 7:30 pm

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 E Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $23-$25 in advance, $25-$27 regular pricing. Purchase online

Head to the Rio Theatre and enjoy two collections of critically acclaimed films from the VIMFF program. The lineup of Best of VIMFF 1 & 2 includes award-winners and jury favourites covering a variety of topics.

When: March 5 (Best of VIMFF 1) and March 6, 2022 (Best of VIMFF 2)

Time: Doors open at 6:30 pm, show begins at 7:30 pm

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 E Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $23-$25 in advance, $25-$27 regular pricing. Purchase online

Festival tickets and passes are now on sale and can be purchased online.

Daily Hive is a proud media sponsor of the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival