Thousands of Canadian World Juniors fans travelled to Sweden

Team Canada has a strong contingent of support at the 2024 World Juniors despite the event being held in Sweden.

It appears that thousands of Canadians decided to make the trip across the Atlantic Ocean so that they could be in Stockholm to cheer on the country’s next wave of hockey superstars. This has resulted in the Swedish venues having a bit more of a red tinge in the bleachers than the yellow and blue you would expect from Tre Kroner supporters.

Even in Friday morning’s game between Canada and Sweden, the Canadian fans looked like they took up a fair bit of the arena.

A sea of 🔴⚪️ in Sweden. Le 🔴 et le ⚪️ sont à l’honneur en Suède.#WorldJuniors | #MondialJunior pic.twitter.com/w6X5lX4nPQ — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) December 29, 2023

The Great Big SEA of Canada fans 🇨🇦 #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/JgQN4nTgzA — Kenzie Lalonde (@KenzieTSN) December 26, 2023

This should be no surprise for hockey fans who have been following the World Juniors for some time. The event is among the season’s most widely anticipated hockey events, with Canada being a perennial favourite to win it every year.

Though this team might lack the excitement of watching a player like Connor Bedard dazzle, this is likely the best chance for many fans to get a look at Macklin Celebrini, who is projected to be the first overall pick at the 2024 NHL Draft.

Creating a sea of red and white in the Swedish bleachers is fitting for this year’s team as Canada’s goal song this time around is “Ordinary Day” from the legendary Canadian rock group Great Big Sea.

The Canadian fans ALWAYS represent, but these fan fits from #TeamCanada's game against #TeamLatvia are on another level!#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/e6RmrPFSTb — FloHockey (@FloHockey) December 28, 2023

Unfortunately, all that support wasn’t enough to get Team Canada a perfect round-robin record this year. After dismantling both Finland and Latvia in their first two games, the Canadians were shut out 2-0 by the host Sweden on Friday.

Right now, Canada sits second in Group A, behind Sweden.

They will be back in action tomorrow morning to close out their round-robin schedule in a New Year’s Eve showdown with Germany at 10:30 am PT/1:30 pm ET on TSN.