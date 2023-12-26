Canada introduces their latest World Juniors goal song

Canada is hoping that lightning strikes twice with Atlantic tunes at the World Juniors.

Today, Canada kicked off its 2023 gold medal defence at the World Juniors, taking place in Gothenburg, Sweden, grinding out a 5-2 victory over rival Finland.

And for each of Canada’s goals, it was the Great Big Sea track “Ordinary Day” that accompanied the celebration, with the chorus of “I say way-hey-hey, it’s just an ordinary day/ And it’s all your state of mind/ At the end of the day/ You’ve just got to say it’s all right” ringing through the Scandinavium arena.

Lamoureux's shot goes off Nate Danielson and in for Canada's opening goal!#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/chfgP2WBHo — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 26, 2023

In the 2023 tournament, taking place on home soil in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the Canadian team celebrated each goal to the traditional tune “Heave Away,” performed by Newfoundland and Labrador-based group The Fables.

With Great Big Sea also being formed in Canada’s easternmost province in 1993, it’s the second consecutive year the team has relied on ‘The Rock’ to provide some music for them.

“Loves it! Go Team Canada!” said Great Big Sea lead singer Alan Doyle in a post on X.

Loves it! Go Team Canada! https://t.co/GMdUJXfoax — Alan Doyle (@alanthomasdoyle) December 26, 2023

If you’re hoping to see the band perform it together sometime soon, you’re out of luck — they announced their split in 2013 and haven’t reunited since. Doyle, however, is still performing many of the band’s hits and is scheduled to tour across Canada and the United States from next February through May.

With a hat tip to Reddit user jaysornotandhawks, here’s what Canada’s songs were from 2017 through 2022:

2017: “We Dem Boyz” – Wiz Khalifa

2018 and Winter 2022: “Hey Baby” – DJ Otzi

2019: “Don’t Stop the Party” – Pitbull feat. TJR

2021: “Loud” – Tim Hicks

2022 (summer): “Can’t Stop” – Red Hot Chili Peppers

Canada is back in action at the World Juniors tomorrow, when they’ll face Latvia for their second round-robin game of the tournament.

Puck drop is set for 10:30 am PT/1:30 pm ET, with the game broadcast across the TSN network.

Canada then will close out its round-robin with games against Sweden and Germany on December 29 and 31, with both of those games also taking place in the 10:30 am PT/1:30 pm ET time slot.