Sweden hands Canada first loss in World Juniors shutout win

All eyes were on Canada and Sweden this Friday as the two teams faced off in a Group A matchup at the World Juniors.

With both countries coming off two straight wins, Canada faced their toughest challenge so far, taking on the tournament hosts in Gothenburg.

And in this case, home ice advantage was evident, with Sweden picking up the 2-0 shutout win and claiming first place in the standings.

The first period may have gotten off to a slow start as both powerhouse teams went into the first intermission scoreless. But less than two minutes into the second frame, Vancouver Canucks prospect Tom Willander opened the scoring with a heavy wrister from the slot to give the Swedes the lead.

Sweden strikes first! Tom Willander scores the opening goal of the game two minutes into the second period.#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/KGpBBHESX8 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 29, 2023

Around the game’s halfways point, fellow 2023 first-round pick Noah Östlund made it 2-0 for Sweden when he buried a rebound past Canada starter Mathis Rousseau.

After Mathis Rousseau makes another outstanding save, Noah Östlund finds the back of the net to double Sweden's lead.#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/J5hp7TEkHr — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 29, 2023

While those were the only two goals on the night, both Canada and Sweden had their fair of chances to make it a high-scoring affair.

After Canadian captain Fraser Minten was issued a double-minor for high-sticking Canucks prospect Jonathan Lekkerimäki in the first period, Sweden was looking to seize the opportunity.

Canada kept focus, though, as Rousseau made a handful of key stops, including an acrobatic toe save late in the first, to keep the score levelled.

Mathis Rousseau comes up MASSIVE to keep the game knotted up at zero.#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/ycZ9N6oPTw — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 29, 2023

Meanwhile, Buffalo Sabres prospect Matt Savoie nearly cut his opponents’ lead in half with a breakway opportunity, but ultimately lost control of the puck before he was able to get a shot off.

Matt Savoie nearly gets Canada on the board but just loses the handle on the puck.#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/TC7Gu1wwck — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 29, 2023

And so, despite applying pressure continuously throughout two period, Canada was unable to light the lamp.

Things went from bad to worse in the third as the visitors went without a shot for the first nine minutes of the period.

Then about 13 minutes in, Swedish forward Zeb Forsfjall hit Montreal Canadiens prospect Owen Beck into the boards from behind. Beck headed straight for the dressing room as Sweden was handed a penalty that was later overturned.

After review, the 5-minute major was reduced to no penalty.#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/v1IXN5DGE7 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 29, 2023

Canada pulled the goalie late in the game but took a frustrating too many men on the ice penalty, which killed any momentum they were beginning to muster.

Winning their opening game by a 6-0 differential and their second by a score of 5-0, Sweden have yet to allow a goal this tournament, continuing the streak with a shutout win over the Canadians.

As for Canada, they will look to get back on the scoreboard in their next game against Germany this Sunday.